In what has sparked discussion on the internet, a daring single mum proposed marriage to her man in style

At a birthday celebration, she used her children to pull off a surprise proposal, quite to guests' amazement

The man's reaction and behaviour to her marriage proposal has raised questions and concerns among netizens

A viral video has captured the stunning moment a single mum used her kids to propose to her lover at a birthday party.

While the party was on, three of her children formed a straight line displaying inscriptions on their shirts that jointly read:

"Uncle Chris, will you marry my mummy?"

The man could be seen scratching his head as guests screamed for joy. The single mum took charge and propped the question to Chris.

According to her, they have known each other for 10 years and have a kid together. The man was still scratching his head.

The video did not show if he said yes or no but his body language raised many questions. @lindaikejiblogofficial shared the clip on Instagram.

Mixed reactions trail the proposal video

megaboss900 said:

"Uncle Chris don go promise mummy marriage on top bed now he they scratch head. women nor they forget marriage promise oh."

bosspluggh said:

"What did I just watch, it’s sad to know she went this far without clearly noticing that he doesn’t want to spend the rest of his life with her, why?

"I can’t tell because am clearly not there but girl u av been with him for 10 freaking years if he wanted u he would av poped the question himself, a man who loves u nd wants u for himself will clearly not leave u out in the market to walk freely, it ain’t too late to advice yourself hun."

paparaxypictures said:

"You guys can be as negative as you like... she said they have a kid together, and that boy is nothing less that 10; which makes sense. You talk about 10 years without him popping the question???

"Well, she's got two kids... she's got baggage and it's not always easy to just marry... she wasn't purely ready and the guy waited... and if you didn't see the guy was shy, then something is wrong... for those kids to pend those words for the ma, he must have been far better than their biological father... quit bit.ching guys how could you not see they love each other and the guy is just a shy person???"

closedbox_official said:

"U have known him for 10yrs.. but u no gree for am.. bcos maybe he wasn't man enough by ur standards.. n now u see him as ur option.. uncle run abeg.. if ur not first n only option.. run."

the_omotomike said:

"How will she get him to the altar? If saying yes and proposing was this difficult."

Lady proposes marriage to her man

