Jigan Babaoja has shared his past life with her colleague Biola Bayo on her podcast 'Talk to B

He said violence was the only way he understood love could be shown in the past as he recounted the things he did to his former lover

The actor narrated how he mistreated his former lover's mother and added that he was pure in secondary school

Nollywood actor Abimbola Kazeem better known as Jigan Babaoja has granted an interview on actress Biola Bayo's podcast 'Talk to B' where he shared his past life.

According to him, he didn't treat his former girlfriend Kemi well. He said that he used to beat her just to show that he loved her.

The actor who welcomed a child last year added that violence was his love language in the past.

Actor Jigan says he used to mistreat his former girlfriend as he talks about his past life. Photo credit @jiganbabaoja

Source: Instagram

Jigan says he mad his girlfriend's mother fall into a drainage

Narrating other things he had done in the past, he said that he once removed the wood that was used as a bridge while the mother of his lover was passing.

The woman fell inside the drainage and people had to help her out.

Actor Jigan begs for forgiveness

After recounting his evil act, the actor asked God for forgiveness and added that he was just a stubborn person back in the days. He also apologies to his former girlfriend.

The actor who called out Funke Akindele also stated that he was a pure in a secondary school as he didn't have a girlfriend then.

See the clip here:

Fans react to what Jigan side

Netizens have reacted to the interview granted by the actor. Here are some of the comments below:

@j.code_officiial:

"Find him for me …. I wan comot yet second leg

@addieforpresident:

"The moment most people heal from their childhood trauma a lot would change in the society

@munaamuna84:

"Nigerians and the way they reason. His talking abt his past now... he's no more there but a change person hmm."

@sallyybello:

"It’s his orientation. Thank God he is owning up hopefully he is a better man."

@itisthepally:

"He must be referring to his past. I am sure he did those things because of his past.

@khal_dromadino:

"That’s literally what he’s saying. It was his secondary school days. I’m sure there are things you did then you probably aren’t proud of. Glad he sees his wrongs now as an adult."

@jessymara_':

"I like that he apologized, now go and find her and apologize directly. We online guest have forgiven you."

@adaramola_:

"Help locate him for me biko!"

@olatunjilowo:

"So people don't understand the message , he's actually talking about his past, He has learnt lessons and he's grown up and a changed person , but some people no get better reasoning , they only listen to argue instead to listen and understand.'

@d_bigballoon_company:

"Kemi no gree."

@thefoodnetworknig2:

"Growing up, it is the ones who are physically challenged that are always the idamu adugbo!"

Source: Legit.ng