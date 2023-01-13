A Nigerian lady has shared a heartbreaking video after breaking up with her boyfriend of eight years

In a trending clip, she however maintained that she was happy to break up with her first date for her peace of mind

While sharing her story, she stated that some relationships will never lead to something serious no matter the love

A Nigerian lady identified as Chocodera on TikTok has cried out after ending things with the love of her life.

In a video, she revealed that they had dated for about eight years, but she didn't feel happy in the relationship.

According to her, she took a step to quit the relationship and she's happy about her decision because 'some relationships will never lead to something no matter the love.'

Chocodera further expressed gratitude to God for direction as she made up her mind to end it after undergoing prayer and fasting sessions.

She claimed that love is blind and she's happy to break up with her first date after eight years.

In the video, she wept uncontrollably while pouring out her heart. She also mentioned that it is better to walk away no matter the pain because there are brighter days ahead.

In her words:

"It's not easy for me to breakup up with him after 8years. Kai love they said is really blind. Thank God I really have to end it after some praying and fasting.

"Some relationships will never lead to something no matter the love. So it's better to walk away no matter the pains. So happy to breakup with my first date after 8 years of wasted efforts."

Social media reactions

@veranda commented:

"I remember crying like this two years back, but God sent my own man and am getting married next month. don't worry ok God will do it."

@Tiwalade said:

"Me last week. Still confused y he ended things between us I’m still in pains."

@mumbejuliette stated:

"God knows the best."

@Omotena replied:

"Go to God with the tears, beg him to heal your heart. And watch Him heal you, listen to worship songs, you will cry o, yeah but you will heal faster."

@user9748423124302 added:

"Mine lasted 5yrs n it hurt me wen we broke up and he is now getting married at times I feel God is partial."

