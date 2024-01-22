The termination of membership letter a church reportedly issued one of its female members has surfaced on the internet

The church outlined three reasons for their action and also returned the last tithe she gave in their assembly

The church accused the lady of refusing counsel from her husband, pastor and many of her close church family

A lady named Brooke has reportedly been issued a membership termination letter by her local church, Islandton Church of God of Prophecy, in South Carolina, US.

X user, @Elleeethia, shared the letter on the social media platform, describing it as crazy.

"Getting kicked out of church is crazy and getting ya offering back is even crazier City Girls down bad,"she wrote.

Why the church ended her membership

In the letter dated February 10, 2022, the church took the decision unanimously at their business conference on February 9, 2022 and highlighted three reasons for it.

The church's first reason was that she instigated the separation in her marriage to Josh without a good cause to begin a relationship with another man.

The church added that she posts unchristian and indecent pictures and messages on social media and has refused advice from her husband, pastor and church family.

They attached the last tithe check of $500 (N455k in current value) she gave at their last service, saying they deemed it necessary to return it to her.

Reacting to the letter, a TikTok user, @jessicabaileyhassan, slammed the church and thought their action was wild.

Internet users slammed the church

@arrtnem said:

"Church scandals, especially financial ones, reflect a serious gap between expected moral standards and reality, undermining the institution's integrity."

@gotdamnocles said:

"You know how bad you have to fucc up for a church to give you your money back?! They don’t even give the gays their money back. "

@tbroadway443 said:

"This ain’t no church this is definitely a business or corporation but it definitely ain’t a church."

@TsBaddie said:

"Them saying, “Brooke you are not in a good place right now.” is crazy cause isn’t that when you need to be at church the most? Shouldn’t that be when the church is reaching out to you the most? This is so ugly to me."

@tallyohhh said:

"How pathetic of them to not be able to mind their own business this bad lol looks like they’re doing exactly what they need to be doing and separating themselves! Sounds like a cult."

