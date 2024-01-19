A London-based black woman has excitedly announced her relocation to a different country in style

She shared a video showing how she and her children prayed together before they embarked on the trip

While appreciating God for making it possible, the married woman shed light on why they left the UK

A woman, @__black_china, has celebrated leaving the United Kingdom for a new life in the United States.

According to her, she and her husband have been living separately and finally get to live as a family.

She joined her husband in the United States. Photo Credit: @_black_china

Source: TikTok

A video she shared on TikTok showed how she embarked on the relocation journey with her children.

The clip started with her and the kids praying in a room before they moved out. They packed their belongings into a private car and hit the road.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The woman appreciated God for making their relocation a reality. She wrote:

"In God’s time, he makes all things beautiful. I’ve been waiting for this day and God made it possible. Finally relocated to join hubby for living seperately for so many years. God’s time is indeed the best."

Watch the video below:

People reacted to her relocation video

Kwamz said:

"Welcome to the States , Black. I wish you a happy stay here with the family.I promise you will love it.Congrats, Obaa."

Joe Achie said:

"I never knew leaving United Kingdom to the USA is a blessing. Welcome to Heaven."

floorrep said:

"Finally leaving that hen coop, welcome to the USA now you can stretch anyhow without disturbing your upstairs neighbours."

Abena Fosuah Abigail said:

"And I’m here relocating to Kasoa I tap into your blessing."

Debbie Awurabena Hays said:

"UK is expensive but we go manage till God's timing is perfect."

Miranda Jayne Annah said:

"So lovely will miss you dearly. Me too will soon leave uk . Good luck to you and your future sweety bye."

R9 said:

"Great stuff mate! You won't be missing London ill tell ya that."

Lady leaves US, follows hubby home

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had left the US with her husband and returned to Africa.

The woman revealed that they built their home in Kenya with cash. Their home sits on two acres of land, giving room for their farming businesses.

A TikTok video she shared showed how big their agricultural venture is with animal and plant farming combined. Social media users who reacted to the woman's clip said many still do not know the great things Africa has to offer.

Source: Legit.ng