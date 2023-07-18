A lady says her church refused to help her when she approached it for help, and she was told to go to another church

A lady has lamented that she approached her church for help, but she was turned away and told to check another church.

TikTok user Sammie Wammie took to the platform to lament that the church said she does not qualify to be helped.

Sammie said her church turned her back when she asked for help. Photo credit: TikTok/@thesammiejai.

Source: TikTok

Sammie said she has worshipped in the said church for 29 years and that it is a multi-million dollar church.

She said she started attending the church in the 1990s and that it was not big when she started.

Lady laments as her church turns her away when she asked for help

When she went to ask for help, Sammie said the church checked its tithe records and said it knows how much each member pays as tithe.

Based on the record, Sammie said the church declared she did not qualify to be helped. This may mean that Sammie doesn't pay tithe at all or does not pay enough, according to the church's records.

Sammie said:

"These churches are losing focus on what's right and wrong its now business and transactional."

Her post has sparked reactions, with many people condemning the church. Over 3 million people viewed the video, while some in the comment section said the have experienced the same thing.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@humbkeservant said:

"I am truly sorry for you. It should not have been that way. The leadership are going to have to give account for that."

@Multi Young commented:

"They all do that and some give a loan and do not help. But you have to qualify.. my best friend learned the hard way."

Source: Legit.ng