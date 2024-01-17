X (formerly Twitter) users have continued to support Ifeoluwa Ojo who had cried out over her stolen laptop

The final year student of the University of Lagos said it was stolen while she was working on her project

It is barely two days since her public outcry and kindhearted Nigerians are not slowing down in their financial aid to her

Ifeoluwa Ojo, a UNILAG final year student, has so far received over N625k after she lamented on X that her laptop was stolen at school.

In a tweet on January 15, she detailed how it was stolen while working on her final year project.

She has received over N600k. Photo Credit: Farknot Architect, X/@JustifiedIfe

Source: Getty Images

Hours later, she received over N200k. However, in a follow-up tweet on Tuesday, January 16, the microbiology student announced that the money has gone up.

She revealed that an anonymous donor reached out to her and contributed a substantial amount after asking her for the current price of the stolen laptop. She tweeted:

"We've raised #625,841.23. An anonymous donor reached out, asking for the current price of the stolen laptop. He generously contributed a substantial amount and pledged further support."

Ifeoluwa appreciated netizens for their support, marvelling that she never expected such great help.

"I am grateful for everyone's support, both through generous contributions and retweets. The idea of crowdfunding was suggested by a friend and I typed out the whole story teary eyed and in faith. I never expected that it would be met with this magnitude of help. Thank you all!"

See her tweet below:

People celebrate with Ifeoluwa Ojo

@SheIsIretiOluwa said:

"Thank God! Congrats dear ❤️."

@lord_xandre said:

"Surely that's enough for a new laptop now. Congrats.

"Also, remember to always take backing up your files to cloud serious. "

@yemi_dear said:

"Thank God for the donations so far. Did you pray about it though? There is NOTHING God cannot do."

@TundePaul_1 said:

"Glad you’ve managed to sort this (through some kind hearts) out Miss Ojo and hope there is a back-up somewhere to continue your work. Wish you all the best in your research project."

