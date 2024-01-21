A corps member serving in Anambra state was overjoyed as he ran into his former JSS1 tutor teaching in the same school he was posted to

The young man said he felt proud to be teaching side by side with the woman he described as a mum

The Igbo suya seller shared with Legit.ng his time with the teacher at St Mark's Standards Secondary School Omagba, Phase 1

Felix Eden Favour, an Anambra corps member, was delighted as he ran into his former secondary school teacher, Mrs Chikezie, at his place of primary assignment (PPA).

In a Facebook post on Friday, January 19, the viral suya seller disclosed that she taught him basic science and biology from JSS1 to SS3 at St Mark's Standards Secondary School Omagba, Phase 1.

Felix Eden Favour said their relationship was like a mother-son relationship years back. Photo Credit: Felix Eden

He wrote:

"She taught me basic science and biology from jss1 till ss3 now we are now teaching side by Side in the same school many years later.

"God bless you momsi .

"Am glad I made you proud."

Felix speaks on their mother-son relationship

In a chat with Legit.ng, Felix said she was very intelligent and served as his school's vice principal at a time. He added that she taught them well and took him like a son. In his words:

"She loved and taught us well then. She took me like her son and would always correct me and tell me to play less and read more.

"Our bond as like that of a mother and son."

He recalled a memorable moment back in school.

"I remember when I gave my first speech on the assembly ground, she was so happy she hugged and lifted me up because she couldn’t believe that her shy and quiet student could stand in the crowd and give a 20 mins speech."

Felix shares how he felt seeing her at his PPA

The hardworking youth said he was excited to run into her again after many years and shared what happened. He narrated to Legit.ng thus:

"When I arrived at my PPA, which is Prince Memorial High School, Onitsha. I walked past a class and I saw a familiar face. I went back and we both couldn’t contain our joy.

"I emptied my little pocket as she introduced me to the senior class she was teaching. She was so proud. She said she lost my number and she said she always saw me on Facebook in my Felix’s kitchen business.

"She asked what I was doing there I told her that I was to take the JSS 2 on social studies. She applauded me and encouraged me to grow more and more."

Man becomes his ex-teacher's lecturer

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had become his nursery school teacher's lecturer.

The university lecturer named Anucha Wisdom teaches in the Faculty of Education, Abia State University, Uturu.

In a viral Facebook post, Anucha said he had no idea that his nursery school teacher, Aunty Ijeoma, had become a student at ABSU.

Anucha said he walked into his class only to discover that Aunty Ijeoma was one of the students taking his course.

