A white woman became an internet sensation after leaving Germany to live with an African man in the slums

The woman who had everything she needed in Germany fell in love and was ready to make a huge sacrifice to prove it

The interracial couple has become a viral sensation because of their unique relationship

A German woman, Leni, who left her country for Kenya for an internship program never returned to base after falling in love with an African man.

The young social worker came to Africa for her internship in a slum called Korokocho and ended up living in another slum called Kibera.

German lady marries African man living in slums Photo credit: Afrimax English/ YouTube.

Oyinbo lady living in slum shares love story

The 24-year-old German lady revealed to Afrimax English that she met her 23-year-old Kenyan husband, Vinn, in the Korochoko slum where she was doing her internship.

It was during her first weekend in Kenya at a dance performance. Vinn, who is a dancer spotted her while he was performing on stage and Leni’s energy got him attracted.

After the show, Leni went to Vinn and got her Instagram handle, they texted each other and from there, their relationship began to blossom.

Leni said while growing up, she was used to going to fun places with her family and travelling while the opposite was Vinn’s case.

The young man said that marrying Leni who was used to a good life and bringing her to his very tiny room in the slum that served as a kitchen, bedroom, and living room without a bathroom and toilet was scary for him but the way she took it and accepted him shocked him.

Leni said;

“Chase love not material things, it is the most important thing in the world.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as oyinbo lady makes huge sacrifice for love

The comments section of the YouTube video was filled with reactions from those in awe of their relationship.

@QueenofAfrica1217 said:

“He's handsome with a pure heart. She has a pure heart as well. God bless both of them. Love is lovely. One love from.”

@StarDaughterOfZionDube said:

“Love overcomes everything, the Dad blessing them was so touching.”

@Khadijaaa said:

"This kain love."

@Mystika777 reacted:

“They're adorable together, as long as they're happy that's all that matters. We need more love in this world.”

@mixedtraveler3585 said:

“We love our brother from Kenya. We love this couple from South Africa.”

@blaqLion reacted:

“As a proud black young man raised in Wisconsin, Milwaukee. I felt very sad to see my own Africans living in this way. The government is not fair to them. This is heart breaking.”

@donnagray3733 reacted:

“True love has no boundaries. Her mother did a great job she humble.”

@ianmule1619 reacted:

“Lenni's bold move to forego all privileges she could have and decide to live in the slums with her love of life its commendable and an astounding act. The couple is an epitome of true love.”

@byamukamadidas208 said:

“Whenever I watch these couple's, my brain relaxes on interracial marriage rasim but this shows how people all are not bad just mindset of some. God bless u years and year.”

