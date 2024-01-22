A white woman living in a village with her man has shed light on how she left America to be with him

The missionary said she quit her job abroad and sold her belongings without giving them a second thought

She said God gave her a vision which helped her to fall in love with the village man and eventually marry him

Kelly Joy Wanyoni, an American, said she had to sell all she had in America to be with her man in the village.

The woman in an interracial marriage was interviewed and she opened up about their relationship and how it happened.

Kelly said God spoke to her about Alberta

In a video seen on TikTok, Kelly recalled how God gave her a vision about Alberta. The missionary said she had denied many suitors before now but accepted Alberta after God's message to her. In her words:

"In my heart, I was hurting because I was falling in love with Alberta because God told me he is my husband so I allowed myself to have feelings for him."

Kelly abandoned her life in America for Alberta

Kelly narrated how she gave up her volunteering activities in the US and quit her job to fund her migration to Kenya.

"I quit my job, and I took all of my volunteering activities with the church and gave them to someone else. I sold my car. I ended my contract with my apartment. I sold my piano. I used the money from the car and piano to buy a one-way ticket to Kenya," she told the interviewer.

She reiterated that God told them they were meant for each other and further confirmed it when they met physically. She added that they run a ministry together.

"God told us we were meant to marry each other.

"...As he was speaking, God spoke to my heart and said that man is your husband..."

Currently, Kelly resides in a remote town called Bumala in the eastern part of Kenya with Alberta.

Watch the video below:

People were amazed by the interracial couple's story

Alkebulan druzaDre said:

"Love is amazing♥️but no one wants to live in America anymore."

Ntšhidine said:

"How I love such love stories. God if you have a life partner for me to be my bestow and hubby send me to him or vice versa. I'm done being single."

Daddy Nimurungi said:

"Finally, I have seen this video before I posted it.

"These people are my neighbors. Wow! congratulations to my good friend Albert.

"This is true love."

Just me said:

"I married a poor guy who had nothing. He used me for 15 years and was a narcissist. Now he has money and I left with nothing."

#CertifiedBillionaire2030 said:

"Where is my American wife that God sent her to come and marry me. I'm waiting in South Africa bathong."

kiranto said:

"God tell me who my wife is I'm tired of all these money-eaters."

