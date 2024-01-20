A Nigerian woman triggered mixed reactions after sharing a photo of herself turning semo for her husband while sick

The caring wife said she had to do it for the sake of love and the fact that she wanted her husband to have his dinner

However, after sharing the post, she received a heavy backlash from people who insisted that her action was wrong

A Nigerian woman, Eniola Fagbemi Sisialagbo, has been making headlines after sharing a controversial post on Facebook.

The businesswoman well-known for selling herbal remedies shared her recent gesture towards her husband while sick and on drip.

Woman turns Semo for husband while on drip

shared a photo of herself turning semo with one hand and holding a drip in the other.

According to the businesswoman, preparing food for her husband even though she was sick was a way of showing love.

She revealed that she had donated blood to some of the victims of the Ibadan explosion and was feeling unwell due to malaria, which she had never experienced before.

After noticing that she was unwell, she contacted a nurse who gave her a drip and injections to help make her better.

However, she didn't want her husband to return home to an empty house so she insisted on preparing Semo for him.

Her husband, who didn't like the idea of her preparing his meals in such a condition, criticised her for her actions and urged her not to overexert herself.

She wrote;

“Things we do for love. I was down with malaria yesterday, and probably the blood donation made me feel weak the first time, I was home with the kids and I called a nurse around to check on my health because I was feeling weak.

"She gave me a drip and some injections, but I didn't want my husband to come home without eating dinner, I struggled to enter the kitchen to turn Semo for my hubby.

"Almost done with the food preparation, hubby walked in and shouted at me to stop stressing myself. I told him not to worry that these are the things we do for love.”

The woman received backlash from netizens, who claimed she wanted people to donate to her as they did for Mummy Zee.

Reacting to the backlashes, Eniola asked netizens to drag her with 'mercy' because she didn't kill anyone.

In her words:

"Na semo I turn for hubby I no kee person oh. Make una drag me with mercy, I don’t have shock absorber Edakun nitori Olorun."

Reactions as woman turns semo for husband while sick

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below.

Khadija said:

"As long as you are happy and your husband is happy, I am happy for u."

Murray wrote:

"Omo this one don dey overdo tins for love oo."

Salih Kashim reacted:

"Na so this love thing sweet. Nothing person go tell me na on Saturday I dey do marriage."

Mhize Smart said:

"Hmmmmm hubby way don give ur wotowoto outside and u dey drip dey turn semo, madam semolina."

Shuahib reacted:

"Small sacrifice u want the whole world to know it so that u be well honor in a society and our mothers have done more than that as part of their home responsibilities to the build the family and they were not voice out to the community to know their responsibility."

Mummy Zee gets N2m from Kuda, NNPCL gifts her voucher for being good wife

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a kind-hearted Nigerian woman who took care of her husband got more gifts for her gracious act. Days after she tweeted about her marriage, Kuda Bank gifted her N2m to add to the money Nigerians had given her.

The bank's generous gesture came after NNPCL gave the woman N200,000 worth of fuel voucher. Recall that some people earlier criticised the woman for depriving herself of comfort and cooking at 4:50 am for her husband. In days, Nigerians came to her rescue with big blessings.

Minutes after Kuda Bank made their giveaway tweet, many people praised the God of Debbie (Mummy Zee) for blessing her richly. This came at a time when organisations like Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) sent great gifts to the woman and her family.

