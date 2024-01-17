A Nigerian lady who took the bold step to rent her own apartment shared how she has been coping without furniture

Without a bedframe and a mattress, the lady placed her wrapper on the floor to sleep on in the new apartment

Many Nigerians who watched her video said that she should not be discouraged by her little beginning

A Nigerian lady who rented an apartment to stay alone has shown people how she's been living.

The lady (@jesutoyosi_) said she was starting out with nothing because she could not afford pieces of furniture.

The lady sat on the floor and ate. Photo source: @jesutoyosi

Duvet on floor in place of bedframe

She placed some clothes on the floor to sleep on in place of a bed. Close to her makeshift resting place was her laptop.

After waking up in her TikTok video, she walked to her bathroom and then to the kitchen to grab cereal and milk. Her standing fan was close to her " bed space".

Many young Nigerians, amazed by her courage to be independent, said they would do the same thing.

Watch her video below:

compiled some of the reactions below:

azibetamuhonja said:

"This is my final sign to move out of my parents house and allow growth."

kim kim said:

"Sis I got an apartment 5 months ago and I am still sleeping on the floor there is no amount of furniture that can cover the level of peace I have."

Blessing said:

"I love my gender,she needed furniture but yet she got ring light first, God bless and strengthen you."

Janeh Diaries said:

"Trust me this is the best, one day you will look back and say God I made it."

kekelifrimpong said:

"Showing the video to my sister asking her if she remember we were once like this. Trust me is step by step."

Elizabeth Radebe said:

"U are brave I'm not moving coz I don’t have a bed."

user3541475322826 said:

"Me currently, was starting to feel discouraged,but seeing this video gave me so much hope!"

Another lady staying in apartment without furniture

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian lady, @rons_crib, got many praising her move to become independent when she shared how she was coping in her new apartment.

After renting a place for herself, the lady showed the house looked bare. She lay different clothes on the floor to form a duvet so she could sleep on them. After padding the floor with thick clothes, she covered them with a wrapper.

