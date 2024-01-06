A kind-hearted Nigerian woman who took care of her husband has got more gifts for her gracious acts

Days after she tweeted about her marriage, Kuda Bank gifted her N2m to add to the money Nigerians had given her

The bank's generous gesture came after NNPCL gave the woman N200,000 worth of fuel voucher

Mummy Zee's story keeps getting more interesting. From a woman who was dragged for cooking for her husband in the morning, she is now a millionaire.

Kuda Bank quoted her tweet and said they will double her N2m account balance with them.

Minutes after they made the tweet, many people praised the God of Debbie (Mummy Zee) for blessing her richly.

This is coming at a time when people and organisations like Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) have sent great gifts to the woman and her family.

See the tweet below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@AyoOyalowo said:

"N4M niyen ooo. This lady this is your year. May God guide you and your husband aright…"

@TheMahleek said:

"Bro I don dey see grace, I neva see this kind grace before, All in one day?"

@iMotivateAfrica said:

"This is grace and I tap from it with all my might and soul."

@Wizarab10 said:

"You dey whine? Raise am."

@MunTheShinobi said:

"JESUS IYEEEEEE!!!! Kuda bank, your purple will never fade. Kuda bank, your network will never hang. Kuda bank, you will spread all over Africa like bad leadership."

@babaNonny said:

"Na the same una still be my bank oh."

@attah_akor said:

"E be like this woman angel just get promotion."

@d_ocheido said:

"When God decides to OPEN THE WINDOWS OF HEAVEN on you. This is what happens!"

@seyedele said:

"Sure me say Babs no first gree for this thing but management team bamboozle am."

Mummy Zee got N1m and other offers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that after Mummy Zee appreciated netizens for the over N2 million she received, a group, @_TheSpiritGroup, offered to support the wife and her family with N1 million.

Other offers Mummy Zee got include a bed frame, freezer, a satellite dish, and an opportunity to be assisted in relocating to the US with her family, amongst others.

