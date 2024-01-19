A Nigerian lady has raised an alarm online that there are people who engage in diabolic and ritual-like activities abroad

She said it was usually thought that such things only happen in African countries, but it is now happening in the UK

She narrated how her UK friend who dated a suspected ritualist for almost a year found her picture in a bottle under her bed

People think diabolic activities only happen in Africa, but a Nigerian lady has shared her friend's encounter to rubbish such assertions.

"So we now have ritualists in the UK. You guys, be careful of who you are dating," she warned people on TikTok while sharing her friend's scary story.

The images used here are for illustration purposes and are not related to the story. Photo Credit: Ignatiev, Peter Cade

Source: Getty Images

How her friend dated a suspected ritualist in UK

While keeping mum on her friend's identity, she said the lady and her boyfriend dated for nearly a year.

Trouble started in the relationship after her friend began having weird dreams and hearing unexplainable noises in the house.

In a video, the Nigerian lady said things got worse as her friend would wake up to find her boyfriend standing in the dark at night or not find him in bed.

She found her picture in a bottle under her bed

She got prayerful and found her picture in a bottle under her bed one day.

"She found her picture in a bottle under her bed. If you are from Africa, nobody needs to tell you anything."

The lady took to her heels after that and changed her phone number. The Nigerian lady narrating the story advised people to always listen to the signs their spirit and God give them and also be prayerful.

Watch the video below:

People share thoughts on the witchcraft story

clintonamaewhule said:

"My sister the guy is tired of the girl it’s was only a format to discharge her nothing like ritual."

Juliet said:

"That’s why I keep reading Psalms 91-end everyday & 141 vs 8. Under his feather, I & my family dwell in."

Thick brown said:

"She should have replaced it with his picture before taking off so the negative can locate him."

SonOf_Grace007 said:

"They have been doing it in Nigeria they just extended it to the UK."

nuzzyluv said:

"Are there rituals to make uk gov forget to deduct my tax pls, I need that badly."

Dorothy said:

"Who doesn’t know there’s witchcraft in the UK? There was a whole witchcraft convention in Croydon months ago."

Source: Legit.ng