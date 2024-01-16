A woman has caused a massive stir on the internet with her advice to other woman who have children

She said people should never leave their kids with their lovers and shared what greeted her when she returned home

While some people funnily wondered why she raised an alarm, others thought there was nothing wrong with the child's appearance

A woman has cried out on social media after seeing the state of her kid, whom she left in the care of her man.

Taking to TikTok to funnily lament, @bongiwemcusi advised people never to leave their kids with their men.

The image of a woman used here is for illustration purpose and is not related to the story. Photo Credit: Ute Grabowsky, TikTok/@bongiwemcusi

Source: TikTok

In the clip, her man creatively made a cloth style from male underwear and wore it on the kid. Like a model showcasing new attire, he made the baby turn around for the camera.

The baby innocently turned around to reveal the funny look of the underwear cloth he rocked. The video left internet users in stitches.

At the time of this report, it has amassed over 212k views.

Watch the video below:

Mixed reactions trail the baby's look

user1043211913849 said:

"But they're having fun n at least the baby is no crying for mummy."

kellsvalentia said:

"I would have cried so much finding my child like this but it's funny."

jayselefo said:

"I always do silly stuff with my daughter n she is always happy to do these crazy things."

Andileherbert said:

"Zwide started like this with Nkosi so you should also believe in their fashion."

Mazu said:

"Ok please hear me out!! I think daddy is on to something with this look."

Phiwa Nelisa Ngubane said:

"Lol I don’t know what I expected but it wasn’t that lol."

thabile_ngcobo said:

"I mean everything was fine before the turnaround."

