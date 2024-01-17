A student of the University of Abuja, Halima, has reportedly gone missing after heading to school

Her family received a disturbing phone call from an unknown person claiming that the owner of her phone was dead

With no leads on her whereabouts, her loved ones are desperately seeking assistance from the public to locate her

Halima, a student at the University of Abuja, has been reported missing by her sister on X after failing to return home from school.

According to her sister identified as @GorgHermosa, she had completed her studies in the Electrical Engineering Department and was currently working on her project.

Lady cries out as sister goes missing Photo credit: GorgHermosa/TikTok.

Source: Twitter

Halima's disappearance leaves family in distress

The last contact her family had with her was a phone call she made at 3 pm, where she casually inquired about food and confirmed her plans to return home.

The situation took a sinister turn when someone answered Halima's phone and declared that the owner of the phone was dead.

The unknown person spoke in Hausa, a local language, before abruptly ending the call. Frantic attempts to reach out again were met with silence, leaving Halima's family deeply concerned about her safety.

Halima’s sister wrote;

“Please my sister is missing, she's a student at the University of Abuja, she went to school today, as she just finished from Electrical Engineering Department late last year, so she's doing project and the rest.

"She called by 3 pm and said that she was on her way back and asking if food is ready and we didn't hear from her till now. We kept calling her number and one person picked at some point and said the owner of this phone is dead, the owner of this phone is dead, started speaking Hausa and dropped the call, then they stopped picking our calls to let us know where they are and all.

"We have called and called and called. Please help us post please and retweet. Please I beg you all. If you have any idea of her whereabouts please help us. Please. Her name is Halima.”

Halima’s family is desperate for any leads that could help locate Halima and ensure her safe return.

Reactions as lady announces sister's sudden disappearance

The family's social media campaign has gained traction, with numerous individuals sharing Halima's picture and details across various platforms.

@Billy__Chapman said:

“She was on her way back from the school to where was she going to? What time of the day did you call her phone and heard a stranger's voice?”

@h_abibah said:

“There's a way to track her phone using her number.”

@PiousGeek reacted:

“Do you have access to her Gmail or iCloud to track her location.”

@Opportunit said:

“Pls what's the current situation of this?”

@IamFerd reacted:

“Could you please reach out to her friends and even boyfriend (if any). You might get some clues on what happened.”

@vilimzy said:

“I'm in giri, I don't know if they are ways I can help If I should come to the house.”

@MissingNG said:

“So sorry to hear about Halima. Could you say where 'home' is so people know the routes she may have taken? It will help people know where to start their search.”

Lady who went missing in Ajah found

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that after days of agonizing pain, the family of Oduta has finally received the good news that their daughter, Olufunmilayo Elizabeth has been found alive after she went missing in Ajah, Lagos. Elizabeth was declared missing after failing to make it home from work on Monday, May 16.

A family source who spoke to Legit.ng confirmed that Elizabeth has been found in Ekiti from where she placed a call to her family. According to the source, she was taken in by a church after she was dropped by her abductors.

The source said: "She called from a church in Ekiti that took her in after she was dropped by the kidnappers. We'll get more details later today. The family is on their way there." A tweet announcing the good news reads: "Funmilayo has been found alive. She was kidnapped from Ajah and taken all the way to Ekiti State!"

Source: Legit.ng