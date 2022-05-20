Olufunmilayo Elizabeth Odutola, the 29-year-old lady who went to work in Ajah, Lagos and did not come back has been found alive in Ekiti state

A family source told Legit.ng that the Elizabeth called her family from a church which took her in after she was dropped by her abductors

According to the source, the family is on their way to Ekiti to pick up the young lady, some 5 days after she was declared missing

After days of agonizing pain, the family of Oduta has finally received the good news that their daughter, Olufunmilayo Elizabeth has been found alive after she went missing in Ajah, Lagos.

Elizabeth was declared missing after failing to make it home from work on Monday, May 16.

Olufunmilayo Elizabeth Odutola found alive. Photo credit: Photo provided to Legit.ng by family.

Source: UGC

Kidnapped in Lagos, found in Ekiti

A family source who spoke to Legit.ng confirmed that Elizabeth has been found in Ekiti from where she placed a call to her family.

According to the source, she was taken in by a church after she was dropped by her abductors.

The source said:

"She called from a church in Ekiti that took her in after she was dropped by the kidnappers. We'll get more details later today. The family is on their way there."

A tweet announcing the good news reads:

"Funmilayo has been found alive. She was kidnapped from Ajah and taken all the way to Ekiti State!"

See the full tweet below:

Reacting to the news, a Twitter user, @AdekoyaAdeola17 wrote:

"Hmmmm, I am afraid of the lack of security in Nigeria. The evil so many people are doing & some of them go scot-free & waste some people's lives. It is sad.

"When you look at many Nigerians disappearing without traces, you will know this kidnaping issue is something government needs to step more deeply into."

Source: Legit.ng