A Nigerian lady treated her parents to a heartwarming surprise as she returned home after nine years in style

She entered the house and greeted her parents humbly, with her mother being the most shocked of the two

The family's reunion video has gone viral online and caused a stir online as some people abroad hoped for the same return

In a touching video, a young lady made people emotional as she reunited with her family.

The lady's sibling took to social media to announce her return with the clip, saying she had been away for nine years.

In the clip, the abroad returnee entered her family's compound with a bouquet of flowers and changed the atmosphere as she entered the living room.

Her mum looked the most surprised and hugged the returnee tightly. Her father opened his mouth in surprise on entering the living room and seeing his daughter.

She knelt as she hugged her mum. The whole family was excited.

The family reunion video touched people

kashashawa said:

"This has really made me cry miss you mum and dad. May you continue resting in peace happy for you dear."

Chef Soso said:

"This will be me soon, 8 years and haven’t been back home. Will be going to see them for the first time this march and this got me emotional."

3JL Beauty said:

"I have been away for 15 years now praying and hoping to see my family one day."

Ella08 said:

"She went out came bk n still very humble kneeling down ah God when u lift me up let my pride be below my feet."

lucuisteddy said:

"16 year I haven’t seen my dad men. God lead me home safely."

Talented said:

"Why her mum holding her tight to make sure she no disappear again."

FANNY said:

"I can't believe it... did tears just dropped. so I can be emotional.

"Odidi Strong man wey I be."

