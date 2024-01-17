A video of a Nigerian woman who came back from overseas to surprise her mum after 7 years of separation has touched many hearts online

The video showed the mum waiting outside when her daughter sprinted towards her and hugged her tightly

The mum, who was overjoyed to see her daughter again after such a long time, carried her on her back like a baby

Lady reunites with mom. Photo credit: @soniaexclusivehairworld/TikTok

Source: TikTok

They stayed in each other’s arms for a long time, shedding tears of happiness and gratitude. The mum, who could not believe her eyes to see her daughter again after such a long absence, lifted her on her back like a baby, expressing her deep love and care.

The video shared by @soniaexclusivehairworld showed the strong bond between the mother and daughter, and how distance could not diminish their affection.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reaction below:

Nivea black reacted:

“I can't wait to see my mom.”

Gracy said:

“Osagioduwa Is here ooh.”

Oneofonelofitaly commented:

“So nice.”

Nigerian lady abroad finally brings her mum over

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady has taken to social media to celebrate her reunion with her mother after eight years.

The lady, @just_me3023, whose TikTok bio reads that she is a Nigerian-Italian, appreciated God for making the reunion possible. The excited lady said she was not sure of returning to Nigeria soon, hence her decision to get her mum to Italy.

In the clip she shared, the lady was waiting to receive her mum at the bus station. When she saw her alighting, she ran into her arms, and they embraced each other. Their video got many emotional.

Source: Legit.ng