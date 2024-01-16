A hardworking lady has shared a video of herself in Austria while celebrating her successful relocation

According to the excited lady, she had previously tried relocating to various other countries all to no avail

Netizens flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages as they commended her perseverance

A lady's TikTok video captured her triumphant moment in Austria, marking the end of a challenging journey that involved trying different countries in search of a new home.

Despite facing obstacles along the way, the lady identified as @marylovethotu on TikTok never gave up on her dream of finding the perfect place.

Lady secures visa to Austria Photo credit: @marylovethotu/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady relocates to Austria after failed attempts at other countries

With her caption, she shared her excitement and relief as she finally settled in Austria.

She wrote;

"POV you finally travelled after trying so many countries.”

The post quickly gained attention, attracting numerous netizens who were eager to congratulate her on this significant achievement.

Netizens celebrate young lady's successful relocation to Austria

In the comments section of the lady's TikTok video, netizens flooded in with congratulatory messages and support.

They applauded her determination and resilience in pursuing her dreams, acknowledging the challenges she faced throughout her journey.

Baba Dudu reacted:

“Oh wow congratulations and welcome to Austria.”

Igbo_oyibo said:

“Welcome sis.”

BEliEvE said:

“Where in Austria are you dear.”

Abel beauty said:

“Congratulations dear.”

@osat004 said:

“Congratulations to us.”

Christabel said:

“Congratulations.”

Malone Ferry reacted:

“Oh well Congratulations.”

@osat004 said:

“Omo very soon me too.”

Malone_Ferry said:

“Austria?”

Watch the video below:

Lady working in UK breaks down in tears

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a TikTok user, psych_yemmy, has cried out to netizens on the app after getting a job in the United Kingdom.

The heartbroken lady lamented about her new job being too stressful and draining ever since she started. She also informed netizens that people who relocate abroad are suffering and not living a good life.

She further prayed for God to help them and bless their hustle. In a video shared via her TikTok account, she visited the convenience and cried bitterly over work stress.

Source: Legit.ng