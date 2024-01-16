A Nigerian lady posted a touching video on TikTok, where she paid a visit to her late father’s twin brother

The video has received a lot of attention on the social media platform, as many viewers were moved by the emotional reunion

The young lady said that she and her uncle look very much alike, which made her feel closer to her deceased father

A Nigerian lady shared a touching video on TikTok, where she went to see her late father’s twin brother, who lives in another city.

The emotional moment between the two relatives touched many people.

They had a good time. Photo credit: @chisomanita2/TikTok

The young lady revealed that she and her uncle have a striking resemblance, which reminded her of her beloved father, who passed away a few years ago.

She also expressed that they have a close and loving relationship, despite living apart. She demonstrated her affection for him in the video, as he smiled warmly and hugged her, telling her how much he missed her.

The video shared by @chisomanita2 was a beautiful tribute to the bond between twins and their families.

Nocturnal King reacted:

“Nothing U wan tell me this your uncle was a play boy back in the days.”

Chuka373 said:

“Una way get better uncle no no wetin God do for una.”

Emmanuel wrote:

“Own uncle na to Dey go from shrine to shrine for my matter.”

Theo Berthrand commented:

“Person wey get good uncle no know wetin God do for am i swear.”

Adaobi:

“Did i just hear Okanume chief.”

Louisa sylvanus:

“The resemblance.”

Udembamartins:

“This video just made me follow you, you are the best.”

YM:

“You guys got me smiling.”

Lulu:

“This ur uncle na cruise.”

Favourite680:

“Una way get better uncle Una nor know wetin God do for una.”

Elias Vivian:

“Very funny man and lovely.”

