A Nigerian lady was overwhelmed with emotions as she finally got to see her mother after eight years of being apart

According to the lady based abroad, she wasn't sure of returning to Nigeria anytime soon and this informed her decision to bring her mum over

A video showing the touching mother-daughter reunion has gone viral and elicited emotional reactions

A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to celebrate her reunion with her mother after eight years.

The lady, @just_me3023, whose TikTok bio reads that she is a Nigerian-Italian, appreciated God for making the reunion possible.

She reunited with her mum after eight years.

Source: TikTok

The excited lady said she was not sure she would be returning to Nigeria soon, hence her decision to get her mum down to Italy.

In the clip she shared, the lady was on ground to receive her mum who arrived in a luxurious bus. They both hugged as she alighted.

Their video got many emotional.

Watch the video below:

People celebrated the mum-daughter reunion

bless said:

"Congratulations I tap into this testimony."

Peace Okundaye said:

"Congratulations mummy u are welcome."

itz Favy Glenda￶ said:

"God bles me so I can see my mum again."

Luca Bello said:

"Congratulations and God Bless you."

charlotte said:

"I feel like crying."

Savage Queen said:

"I envy you so beautiful my mum dey heaven."

Mirian Idris said:

"Congratulations I wish I have I would have brought her here too."

Kelvmoon said:

"RIP to my mom.. your son finally made it and you aren't even here to witness it... Happy for those their mom is still alive, cherish her."

