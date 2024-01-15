A black woman has narrated the surprising encounter she had with renowned Prophet TB Joshua in a dream

In her TikTok video, she emphasised the significance of dreams in altering one's life, both positively and negatively

The woman's testimony sparked a wave of responses from netizens who recounted their encounters with the late prophet

A young black woman has reflected on a dream she had four years ago that left a lasting impact on her life.

Although the woman identified as @jakuja_jesus_joy on TikTok admitted to not regularly listening to Prophet TB Joshua's sermons, she, however, held deep respect for him, particularly in the realm of deliverance.

Lady shares strange encounter with TB Joshua Photo credit: @jakuja_jesusjoy/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Woman shares transformative encounter with Prophet TB Joshua

According to her, she had a dream where she found herself in Nigeria and Prophet TB Joshua prayed for her, leading her to vomit something out.

Astonished by the immediate change she felt, she questioned whether she had been poisoned or unknowingly consumed something harmful.

This encounter solidified her belief in the authenticity of Prophet TB Joshua's spiritual abilities and urged her to defend him against any negative remarks.

She said;

“The Holy Spirit has been pressing this on me to share an encounter that I had four years ago. because of those dream actually has made me respect this man of God.

"I am a firm believer that your life can be altered in your dream. it’s can be altered for the good and it can be altered for the bad, so many people have been bewitched in the dream.

"So many things have occurred in their dreams that inventually manifested in the reality. So let me share this encounter that I had. so, here is a disclaimer I was never a person that really listen to prophet TB Joshua, I just knew prophet TB, Joshua, respected prophet TB Joshua.

"I never really like sat down to listen to his sermons because listening to prophet TB Joshua, you need patience because Prophet TB Joshua takes his time. So I never really like listened to him at all but what I knew was that when it came to deliverance, SCOAN is just the place to go.

"Let me share the encounter. it was like I was in a place or in Nigeria then prophet TB Joshua prayed for me and I vomited something out. As he prayed, and that difference are occured, I asked myself wait did somebody poison me. I tried figuring out if I took something from somebody that I didn’t know I tried asking myself ‘where did I go that week?’

"These are the kind of encounters that would always make me respect prophet TB Joshua. These are the kind of encounters that we have had as individuals that no matter what anybody says you cannot convince us otherwise that these are not true men of God.

"I think after that encounter I didn’t care what anybody said about prophet TB Joshua all I knew was that he visited me in my dream, he prayed for me, and I got delivered from what I do not know. all I want to do is make people stop this norm of always talking bad about the anointed of God. I hope this encourages somebody that prophet TB Joshua is a real man of God.”

Netizens share their encounters, reinforcing faith in Prophet TB Joshua

Following the woman's TikTok revelation, numerous netizens took to the comments section to share their encounters with Prophet TB Joshua.

Jamele_Ndlovu said:

“I became a born agin Christian through Prophet TB Joshuas teachings.I even met him when i went to SCOAN in 2018.”

@pesh836 reacted:

“I dreamt about having a twin sister and she was pregnant. What could it mean dear?”

La-Yolah Hair, Beauty & Aesthe said:

“That's me regarding Rev Tim Omotoso. Two encounters, and the presence of God was tangible.”

Sifa reacted:

“I saw him in my dreams when I used to smoke cigarettes he told me to stop that is what was making me sick! And after he passed I saw him again twice.”

Janet commented:

“This did not age well after seeing the things revealed about him.”

@josophinemkango reacted:

“TB Joshua u r still loved.”

@tee reacted:

“I never met TB Joshua but watching him on TV praying with him changed my life I don't care wat people say.”

Beauty said:

“I love T b Joshua even in death.”

Watch the video below:

Lecturer who passed the night in TB Joshua's house breaks silence

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Gloria Ernest-Samuel, a sub-dean of the Faculty of Humanities, Imo State University, has stated that she did not consider TB Joshua a prophet of God.

On January 8, the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) presented an investigative documentary on the late Temitope Balogun Joshua, founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), sparking massive reactions on the Nigerian internet space. In a Facebook post on Monday, the academic revealed she concluded that Joshua was not a prophet of God after her night at SCOAN.

While some people dragged her, others supported her statement. In the comment section, Gloria commended those speaking out against Joshua. Responding to a netizen, she said Joshua served another master other than God.

Source: Legit.ng