A Nigerian mother has shared a lovely video of her little son who speaks clean English at his tender age

In a captivating video on TikTok, the woman also revealed how the boy apologises severally whenever he got hurt

Social media users who watched the clip were more attracted by the sweet way he pronounced words

A little Nigerian boy has left netizens in awe with his fluent and well-constructed grammar usage.

A video showed the smart toddler heading to school with his mother when he suddenly fell while running.

Little boy's accent captivates netizens Photo credit: @omofolawe1/TikTok.

Little boy apologises with clean English

In the clip posted by his mother @omofolawe1, the boy quickly stood on his feet and began to apologise to his mother for falling.

His fluent spoken English while saying sorry to his mother captivated the hearts of netizens who watched the clip.

After sharing the video, the mother praised her son's school in the comments, dubbing it a great one for her child.

"POV: Your son apologises each time he gets hurt until he's satisfied. With his shiny head wey be like egg. Such a great school."

Reactions trail little boy's accent

The video quickly went viral on the TikTok app, eliciting tons of reactions from netizens who came across it on the platform.

Many were left in awe over the little boy's ability to speak fluently with well constructed English at a tender age.

