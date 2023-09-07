A Nigerian man has warned his fellow men against travelling abroad alone after getting married to their wives

In a trending video shared via the TikTok app, he blatantly kicked against the idea and sternly warned men

While many netizens supported his stance, others criticised his opinion and shared their contradicting 'japa' story

A Nigerian man known as @odogwukiwi on TikTok has shared a strong message regarding the potential perils of leaving one's spouse behind when embarking on a journey to another country.

In the video, Odogwukiwi passionately expressed his concerns, stating that it’s risky to leave one’s spouse behind when travelling abroad.

Man warns men not to leave their wives behind and travel out

Source: TikTok

Man sternly advises men against leaving their wives when travelling abroad

In his video, he claimed that women whose wives travelled abroad would not remain faithful to their husbands.

In his words;

"You wan leave your woman for Naija Japa, Dey ask me wetin you go do make men no Dey look am. E be like say you Dey smoke Igbo? To leave woman for Naija Japa be like where you Dey leave yam for goat, come Dey Dey surprise say goat chop yam.

"Leaving woman for Naija Japa be like when you park motor for public place. it's at owners risk! if you ask me that nonsense again, I go stone you this Biro even though I need am."

Reactions as man advises men never to leave their wives when travelling abroad

The video highlighted the potential challenges and risks individuals may face when leaving their partners behind and embarking on a journey to a foreign land.

Netizens had different things to say about the video which has been trending on TikTok.

@AkuPowerOflmolly said:

“My brother not all woman are d same, in as much as I don't trust anyone but we have better ones, thank you.”

@Petra reacted:

“No wonder them give me belle before leaving.”

@AdaHarford commented:

“I stayed faithful althrough, I can say it anywhere, anytime. Everyone can't be same.”

@commentator reacted:

“I don't understand how people do it oh. Even if she wan dey faithful those men around no go let her.”

@urchman06 reacted:

“True talk brother.”

@Biller said:

“Must you people mention owerri when it comes to immorality.”

@fredricksgeorge37 reacted:

“Dey play.”

@Angela commented:

“Bro how is visa for poland.”

@Nne Bekee said:

“What's in Gods name is the song at the end.”

Watch the video below:

Man regrets bringing wife abroad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman has gone online to narrate in a video how her friend whom she introduced to her brother in the UK for marriage later broke the man's heart.

She revealed that one month after the lady landed in the UK, she left the man and nobody knew where she was. According to her, it was later they discovered she ran back to her ex who was also in the same foreign country. The heartbroken man cried like a baby and blamed his sister for introducing them.

As a way to deal with the lady, the sister revealed that he informed the home office what happened and they revoked her stay permit to deport her. Her boyfriend who was an immigrant was also deported.

