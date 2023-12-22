The rich woman who expressed willingness to sponsor Nigerians to Canada with her financial resources has shared new information regarding her offer

She clarified rumours about passports, noting that the cost and responsibility of getting the official document rests on those interested in her offer

The businesswoman sighted an incident that happened in September which led to the deportation of two Nigerians

Grace White, the Nigerian woman offering Canada migration sponsorship, has elicited reactions with her new update.

Several hours after announcing her sponsorship offer, the woman took to social media to clear the air on speculations about passports.

She said people need to first get their Nigerian passports. Photo Credit: @ajuma3447

Source: TikTok

Grace says she won't pay for people's passports

In a new video, the businesswoman said she would not sponsor the passport aspect. She advised people interested in her offer to get their passports themselves. In her words:

"...No, I don't do passport for you. Go and get your passport. Passport is not more than N40-N50k. Go and get your Nigerian passport. I will not pay for your passport. I am not gonna sponsor that. I am not gonna promise what I will not do."

Grace emphasised the importance of not making mistakes on one's passport, saying it led to the deportation of two persons she took to Canada in September.

"Make sure the name on your passport is your real name. Don't make mistakes. Mistakes I encountered last September..."

Watch the video below:

People indicate interest in her offer

inemesitsunday681 said:

''Please I'm new here how can I follow you up ma, I'm interested."

jose said:

"Okay ma I will start that thank you God bless you ma."

ATG&J said:

''You don't respond to your chat."

adihvaroline said:

"I'm interested but I'm in Cameroon and im a holder of an international passport."

henry said:

"I have my international passport interested in what is the requirement."

Ramon Olamilekan97 said:

"Good evening ma, I really want to travel to Canada and I have my passport ready but money for visa is my problem right now but I will love you to sponsorship."

DAVID ADIKPE said:

"I have already applied for my international port now like month so."

Six courses not to study in Canada

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had shared six courses Nigerians should avoid studying in Canada.

According to him, studying such courses in Canada would waste financial resources and effort and gave reasons.

In a TikTok video, @apyankyera23 emphasised the importance of reading courses with well-paying jobs in Canada.

He added that some courses have little or no chance of earning high and can even be done by people without professional degrees.

Source: Legit.ng