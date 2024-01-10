A man in the United Kingdom is on the search for anyone who can make a 3-minute video crying profusely

A lady who advertised the opportunity said the man is her friend and wants to use it for his songs

She shared the money whoever does it would be offered and the deadline for interested people to send in their entries

A Nigerian lady, Olaedo Chioma Irene, has said that her male friend in the UK needs someone who can do a crying video of three minutes.

She said the man intends to use the crying video for his songs and urged anyone interested to send in an entry to her WhatsApp business line.

Chioma stated that he is offering $100 (over N91k). She emphasised that the crying has to look real and added that the offer ends on January 15. Her Facebook post reads:

"A friend in the United Kingdom, is looking for someone to make a 3mins video of you crying.

"It should look real, it will be used in his songs (the part he mentioned the hardship of society.

"He is my friend here on Facebook but I am not tagging his name.

"If you can do this and it looks real, indicate.

"Payment $100.

"You can send the video to my WhatsApp business line.

"This offer is open till 15th of January."

People show interest in the crying offer

Uzor Prosper Chukwuma said:

"Make I go find soldier wey go slap me."

Beatrice Patrick said:

"Please I am very interested, how exactly does he want it, is there a particular way I should dress while making the video like someone who is suffering... How exactly does he want it?"

Prince E. Innocent said:

"Can I bring my family 8cry with me? We're 4."

Imoh Joseph said:

"Oh no.

"Turn to your neighbor and say it Sha be well with the righteous."

Chiny Hilda Obi-eke Omunakwe said:

"If not my tears got dried up about crying for my father's demise, I should have been good for this offer.

"It's been over 12 years and I don't shed tears."

Mary Godwin Williams said:

"D watsup num please.

"Only this country dey enof to cry about."

Karolyne Ladii Joshua said:

"I can sis.

"Even this toothache am feeling I don waste cry since morning."

