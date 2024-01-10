A digital marketing consultant has explained how people can make money from the comfort of their homes

He said there is an application that pays people up to N18k daily doing gigs that can be done with the aid of AI

The Nigerian man shared how to get started on it, adding that it is a free platform and one can earn up to N91k

Coach Ishaaq, a digital marketing consultant has shed light on Writesonic app, saying people can earn with it.

He explained how to use the app in a TikTok video that has gone viral on social media.

About the Writesonic app

Ishaaq noted that Writesonic app helps people write content for business and website owners.

He said one has to create a free account on Upwork first to get writing gigs, then use Writesonic to get the job done.

Ishaaq said the clients pay in dollars after the delivery of the work, adding that one can earn $20 (N18k) daily and up to $100 (N91k).

Writesonic is an A1 writing tool which creates SEO-friendly content for blogs, Facebook ads, Google ads, and Shopify for free.

Disclaimer: This is not a financial advice. Legit will not be held responsible for any loss from steps taken based on this. Please do your due diligence.

Watch the video below:

People react to his update on Writesonic app

joshua said:

"Am very much interested in this idea."

Miss Quarshie said:

"Earning estate is paying good."

Ideasjorge said:

"By which means will I get paid please."

nkanyisomlotshwa82 said:

"How can I make money while I'm 16 years."

Miz tessy said:

"Please can you guide me."

Whole vibe ODK said:

"I want to be your student."

queenzy said:

"Must you pay something first."

Anastasia said:

"Can you help me how to make money on TikTok please."

