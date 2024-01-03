A Nigerian lady resident in Canada said there are online jobs that one can take advantage of and earn money in Dollars

In a video she posted on TikTok, Seyi Obasi said the job is called empathic listening and that it is available on Fiverr

Seyi said anyone who is a good listener can find clients who are looking for someone to talk to and earn as much as 100 Dollars by listening to them

A Nigerian lady resident in Canada has shared an online job capable of paying N88,000 or 100 Dollars per hour.

The job opportunity was posted on TikTok by Seyi Obasi, who said the lucrative gig is available on Fiverr.

Seyi said empathic listening is an in-demand skill on Fiverr. Photo credit: TiKTok/@seyicanada and Getty Images/Bloomberg

She said many people are looking for who to talk to online and they want someone to just sit and listen to them.

She noted that anyone who has good listening skills could open a Fiverr account and make themselves available to be hired by those looking for someone to empathise with them.

She wrote:

"If you have been looking for remote work that you can do from home and end up to $100 an hour then you need to check out this gig. You can do this working from home, and you can do it from your phone whether you are a male or female or housewife or even someone who is in a career."

Seyi noted that all one needs to to visit the Fiverr website, open an account, look for listening opportunities and start earning money.

Checks by Legit.ng shows that the empathic listeners actually exist on Fiverr. There are tons of people offering the service, and they charge as low as N4000 to as high as N177,000.

A premium listening package could cost N442k, according to one of the listeners seen by Legit.ng.

See Seyi's video below:

