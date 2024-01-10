A rich white lady has gained attention on TikTok after sharing her success story as a content creator

In a video, she revealed three apps including Instagram that helped her to make a substantial income in content creation

Olalekan, a seasoned gig economy expert, confirmed to Legit.ng that it's possible to make millions through Instagram

A white lady on TikTok has emphasized the potential of Instagram as a revenue-generating platform.

The lady identified as @abigailpeugh countered the notion that Instagram is dead, stating that it required proper utilization.

She went ahead to share three great apps that made her a millionaire with over N80 million generated through utilising the potential of the applications.

“3 Apps that make me a shitton of money as a full-time content creator. And if you are not sure what I mean by a shitton of money, in May my goal was to make $90,000 (over N82 million) and I was about $500 (N450k) short of hitting that goal but we will talk about that another day," Abigail told her followers on TikTok.

Lady shares how Instagram serves as a powerful tool for content creators

According to her, by using Instagram's features, such as stories and reels, she nurtured her audience and successfully sold her digital products.

Starting with 3,500 followers, she now boasts an impressive 44.4k followers on Instagram with many seeking her services and generating income for her.

In her words:

"App number one, and this one is probably gonna surprise most of you, INSTAGRAM. I feel like a lot of creators think that Instagram is dead and if that is, you’re probably just not using it right.

"Instagram is a nurture platform and I use things like stories and reels to nurture my people and eventually sell my digital products to them. In the beginning of this year, I had around 3500 followers over on Instagram and now today I have 44.4k followers on Instagram."

Lady speaks on Stan Store, says it was a game-changer for her in monetizing content

Speaking on the second app that made her rich, Abigail introduced Stan Store as her go-to platform for selling digital products.

According to her, this "fancy bank in your lio" allowed creators to sell their own products, offer one-on-one bookings, and even include affiliate links and Amazon storefronts.

When she transitioned to full-time content creation in August 2022, she didn't have a website.

However, her Stan Store enabled her to earn a remarkable $10,607 in her first month, making her a devoted fan of the platform.

She said:

"Next App is Stan store; now I talk about Stan all the time because I love him so much but I feel like a a lot of people don’t know what a Stan Store is.

"Stan store is like a fancy bank in your lio, where you’re able to sell your own digital products, you are able to have people book one on one with you. You are also able to add normal things like maybe your affiliate links, your Amazon storefront, things like that.

"When I first went full time as a content creator last year in August 2022, I didn’t even have a website so I sold everything through my Stan Store and my first month, I made $10,607 with a Stan Store and I am Stan store obsessed."

Lady speaks on ManyChat, an app for streamlining sales on Instagram

The final app she recommended was ManyChat. She described it as a game-changer that automated processes on Instagram.

For instance, when she posted reels asking viewers to comment a specific word to receive a link, ManyChat handled the automation seamlessly.

This automation, according to her, significantly increased her sales of digital products, making it an invaluable tool for her content creation journey.

In her words;

"Last but not the least App and you are gonna use this one with Instagram, it’s called ManyChat and it is literally the best thing that has ever happened to me pretty much.

"ManyChat allows you to automate things, so you know over on Instagram how you see those reels now where people will say in the caption like ‘hey comment this word below and I will send you the link’.

"That’s all automated with ManyChat, which is amazing and helps me to make many more sales of my digital products.”

Speaking to Legit.ng, Olalekan, a seasoned gig economy expert, confirmed that it's possible to make millions online, especially through Instagram.

In his words:

"Sure you can make millions from selling products on IG. People make millions from doing so."

Disclaimer: This is not a financial advice. Legit will not be held responsible for any loss from steps taken based on this. Please do your due diligence.

Reactions as lady speaks on 3 lucrative apps

Social media users stormed the comments section to share their thoughts.

Dee commented:

“I'm been stuck at 4000 on insta for years even tho I do stories all the time and even tried reals when they did promotions, I don't get it.”

Cassietta said:

“I got my first collab offer from a brand. Thanks to ur UGC workbook I knew not to give away usage rights for a gifted collab.”

Vincent Sandoval reacted:

“I've been wondering how those auto responses work! Manychat it is!”

Claudia Vu said:

“How's a stan store different than having a linktree?”

Inhonorofmotherhood asked:

“What did you sell?”

Estie.ella said:

"Can you please do more of a breakdown on how you made so much your first month with Stan?"

@laurenurasek added:

"How did you make so much on your first month with a stan store!! I guess I really need ideas for digital products if I’m not teaching something."

