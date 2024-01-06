A Nigerian lady who graduated with first-class honours shared her inspiring story on Facebook

Judith Alozie, a brilliant Nigerian lady graduated with first-class honors and shared her inspiring story on Facebook after her convocation ceremony.

She disclosed that despite the difficulty of her course that she faced along the way, she managed to earn the distinction with the help of God.

The lady graduates with first class. Photo credit: Judith Alozie/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The young lady completed her degree from the Department of Management at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, one of the most prestigious and reputable institutions in the country.

She expressed her gratitude to God, her family, friends, and lecturers for their support and encouragement throughout her academic journey.

In her words:

“This baby girl made FIRST CLASS CGPA 4.76 Number two on the list. The Prestigious University of Nigeria, Nsukka-UNN(Enugu Campus). Department of Business Management. Am grateful to my Maker. It can only be Him. Despite all the difficulties and challenges faced within the 5 years of study, He came through for me, and never allowed all my struggles to be in vain. Am grateful to my parents, friends and relatives who made this win possible. God bless you all for me. Congratulations also to O'22 MGT, for producing 10 First class graduates and 54 Second class upper from a class of 134; first in the history of Management department, UNN. I am proud of us.”

See her Facebook post:

Source: Legit.ng