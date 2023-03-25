"First Class Honours": Smart Nigerian Student Makes 4.93, Gets 6 Awards as He Graduates from University
- A brilliant Nigerian student has graduated with a first-class degree from the University of Nigeria, Nsuka, UNN
- The man studied Geoinformatics and Surveying in the school, and his effort was rewarded with six awards
- As soon as he posted his success story on Twitter, it went viral and garnered more than 16k likes and over 1500 retweets
A Nigerian student who is clearly very brilliant has bagged a first-class degree from the University of Nigeria, Nsuka.
The student identified on Twitter as @alexifyco studied Geoinformatics and Surveying in the school.
In a tweet, Alex also revealed that he was presented with six awards for his academic prowess.
UNN student makes 4.93/5.00.
He said he was able to graduate with a CGPA of 4.93/5.00. His words:
"Guys, I did a thing. First Class Honours, BSc. Geoinformatics and Surveying, University of Nigeria with CGPA-4.93/5.00. I also bagged 6 awards."
His tweet caught the attention of many Nigerians, who thronged his comment section to congratulate him.
See the tweet below:
Reactions from TikTok users
@drhammed said:
"Congratulations. Please apply for scholarships and move to the USA/Canada. Best wishes."
@AjoseGideonT commented:
"Congrats, this is huge - really really huge knowing what it takes to pass a single course of surveying."
@abjaynuel said:
"You did well Ifeanyi. Well done Surveyor."
@omowunmi71 commented:
"Congratulations. Wow…the efforts, the candlelight burnt at night and probably minimal social life, it’s all worth it with the outcome…I celebrate you."
@iam_nature22 said:
"That's my Alma mater. Coming out with such a good result from my faculty (Environmental) is really a hurdle. Congrats bro. More feathers to your cap."
@Oscaranking3 commented:
"Congratulations king! I know what it means to graduate with first class.. E no easy man."
@Damecute1 said:
"Congratulations Alex. May Nigeria not happen to you. You're going places in your career."
