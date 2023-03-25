A brilliant Nigerian student has graduated with a first-class degree from the University of Nigeria, Nsuka, UNN

The man studied Geoinformatics and Surveying in the school, and his effort was rewarded with six awards

As soon as he posted his success story on Twitter, it went viral and garnered more than 16k likes and over 1500 retweets

A Nigerian student who is clearly very brilliant has bagged a first-class degree from the University of Nigeria, Nsuka.

The student identified on Twitter as @alexifyco studied Geoinformatics and Surveying in the school.

The student bagged a first-class degree. Photo credit: Twitter/@alexifyco.



In a tweet, Alex also revealed that he was presented with six awards for his academic prowess.

UNN student makes 4.93/5.00.

He said he was able to graduate with a CGPA of 4.93/5.00. His words:

"Guys, I did a thing. First Class Honours, BSc. Geoinformatics and Surveying, University of Nigeria with CGPA-4.93/5.00. I also bagged 6 awards."

His tweet caught the attention of many Nigerians, who thronged his comment section to congratulate him.

See the tweet below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@drhammed said:

"Congratulations. Please apply for scholarships and move to the USA/Canada. Best wishes."

@AjoseGideonT commented:

"Congrats, this is huge - really really huge knowing what it takes to pass a single course of surveying."

@abjaynuel said:

"You did well Ifeanyi. Well done Surveyor."

@omowunmi71 commented:

"Congratulations. Wow…the efforts, the candlelight burnt at night and probably minimal social life, it’s all worth it with the outcome…I celebrate you."

@iam_nature22 said:

"That's my Alma mater. Coming out with such a good result from my faculty (Environmental) is really a hurdle. Congrats bro. More feathers to your cap."

@Oscaranking3 commented:

"Congratulations king! I know what it means to graduate with first class.. E no easy man."

@Damecute1 said:

"Congratulations Alex. May Nigeria not happen to you. You're going places in your career."

