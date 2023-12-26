A Lady who cooks food for people took to TikTok to show off an order worth N5.8 million

The deliciously cooked food came in different varieties, and they were crisply packed in containers

Many people who saw the mouthwatering dishes praised the lady, but some argued that the food was not up to N5.8 million

Reactions trailed the video of a professional cook who showed off the order she packed for a customer.

In the trending video, the cook, @hotmbycheft, said the food, which was packed in assorted containers, was meant for a customer who would pay N5.8 million.

The lady said the order by a customer was worth N5.8 million. Photo credit: TikTok/@hotmbycheft.

Source: TikTok

The food came in assorted varieties, and internet users who saw the dishes agreed that they were mouthwatering.

They include different soups, fried rice, meat, fish, and cowhide, popularly called 'pomo' among others.

However, while some said the food was too expensive at N5.8 million, others insisted the price was fair.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to video of assorted dishes

@Asiwajudeeone asked

"Wetin be N5.8m? Na Toyota Prado?Abeg, park well jare."

@iam_lexzo said:

"Everything no enter N1 million."

@NeYoPaPi. said:

"The price is fair, but can you do 2K own for me?"

@sallybelloo asked:

"N5.8 and you people captured everything in one video?"

@Teniadeoniru said:

"Cut 300 naira own for me before you go deliver."

@Nohsleep said:

"I don calculate m, and the total price na 985k."

@Kyng Harry asked:

"How much I wan pay caterer for my wedding?"

@Phavour asked:

"For food wey no go last 3 days for my house?"

Woman packs food for her husband in assorted plates

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a woman showed how she takes care of her man any time she wants to embark on a long journey.

She posted a video of her packing assorted soup, jollof rice, and other mouthwatering delicacies into containers for her hubby.

The video has generated reactions as the woman has been praised for caring for her man while others say he will still cheat.

Man seen dancing with a plate of food

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that an old man danced at a party, and the interesting moment was captured in a heartwarming video.

In the short clip, which was shared on TikTok, the man was seen with a plate of jollof rice in his hand.

He moved his legs with ease and swag despite his old age, making netizens to fall in love with his dance.

Source: Legit.ng