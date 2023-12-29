A Nigerian lady received the gift of a shirt from Davido, and she came on social media to celebrate

She said it has always been one of her dreams to get a concert gift from the top-rated musician, and it came true

After she posted the video on TikTok, some netizens asked her to tell them what Davido's shirt smelled like

A lady has revealed that Davido's body odour smells like riches. She got a shirt from the singer at a party she attended, where he performed.

The lady said her dream came true after she got the shirt from Davido. Photo credit: Instagram/@davido and TikTok/@girlie_violet0.

Source: UGC

The lady, @girlie_violet0, could not contain her joy when she put on the shirt as she wore it home proudly.

In her TikTok video, she said getting a shirt from Davido had always been one of her lifelong dreams, and it finally came true.

Some netizens insisted she should tell them how the singer smelled, and she said in the comment section of the post that the shirt smelled nice.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Her words:

"It smells like RICHES!! OBO smells so good I swear. Thank you so much 001. Literally made one of my dreams come true. He gave me by himself, I’m even surprised people from the back didn’t notice! Only those at the front front that saw it."

See the video below:

Reactions as lady gets shirt from Davido

@Dimples asked:

"Please tell us how he smells. I bet the clothe smells so good."

@Dherbie1 said:

"Na to put am inside a safe box with key."

@Richbabydreams1 asked:

"So why did you spread it on the bed like that? You wan make he spoil."

@Sunnepapa said:

"This shirt cost around 600-$700."

@SKiiNY ASW said:

"Shirt I for don go frame keep."

@DY asked:

"Hi, how much will you sell it?"

@Ghostzmt said:

"Abeg dash me na my size be dat."

Lady who got cash gift from Davido prays for him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Eko Hotel staff, who received a whopping sum of N7.9 million from Davido, was filled with gratitude.

A trending video showed the moment the lady had a video call with the 30BG boss after he made the promise.

The gift came as a reward for her honesty after the lady, Ngozi Kwekwaru, returned $70k misplaced in the luxury hotel.

Source: Legit.ng