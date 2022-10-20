A woman has shown how she takes care of her man any time she wants to embark on a long journey

She posted a video of her packing assorted soup, jollof rice, and other mouthwatering delicacies into containers for her hubby

The video has generated reactions as the woman has been praised for caring for her man while others say he will still cheat

A pretty woman has stirred reactions on TikTok after showing off plenty of food she prepared for her husband.

She took to her TikTok handle to share how she stocks the fridge with food before embarking on a long journey.

The caring wife said she usually prepares assorted dishes for her man before embarking on a long rip. Photo credit: TikTok/@diaryofakitchenlover.

Source: UGC

According to the woman, she prepared chicken stew, okra soup, assorted meat and other mouthwatering delicacies for her man.

She will then fill the fridge with the dishes so that her hubby will make his choice when she is away from home.

The lady said:

"When you are going on a long trip but somebody’s son is covered. Just be boiling rice and potatoes dear, sometimes soak garri and buy bread too. Abi I no try?"

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

The woman's cooking skill and the way she uses it to care for her husband has stirred reactions. Many see it as a good thing, but others said the man may still cheat. See some of the reactions below:

@iamdengiyefa said:

"The perks of a good wife! Enjoy!"

@TITILAYOMI asked:

"Is there space in your house."

@DI asked:

"Space dey for second husband?"

@Juneberry commented:

"Na husband wey comot money dem dey “got covered.”

@TSonshine said:

"Weldone..... Somebody's Son won't even feel your absence."

@Haxaf asked:

"Please do you have a Sister that is single? Asking for myself."

@Mistress of all trades said:

"Imagine he shares it with someone else's daughter."

@Diana Ojo said:

"Better food na money kill am, better wife na better husband get am."

@Serena-chi said:

"You try well well."

Source: Legit.ng