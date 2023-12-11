A Nigerian man has advised people who want to relocate to Canada to take their time and arrange themselves well before coming

The man said it was possible to convert a Canadian visitor visa into a work visa, provided the person had skills

He advised those with a visitor visa to stay back in their country and learn a skill before moving to Canada

A Nigerian man said converting a Canadian visitor visa into a work visa was very easy, provided some conditions were met.

In a video he shared on TikTok, the man said one of the things that fast-tracks Canadian visa conversion was the possession of relevant skills.

The man, Vicktor, said there was no need for one to rush into Canada, only to rush back out.

Vicktor advised that once one receives a visitor visa, the person should start learning a skill such as truck driving, which was in high demand in some provinces in Canada.

Tips on how to convert visitor visa to work visa in Canada

He noted that once the person learned a relevant skill in Nigeria, the person could proceed to Canada with a visitor visa.

Due to the skills, Vicktor said converting the visitor visa to a work visa on arrival in Canada would become easier.

