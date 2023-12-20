A lady from Edo state who travelled to Europe 18 years ago returned to her family with a Benz during a surprise visit

The lady's family members rushed out to her and gave her a welcome befitting of a loved one long seen

Many social media users said that it would not have been easy for the lady to leave her family for many years

A Nigerian lady who left for Europe almost two decades ago returned to her family with children.

As soon as her car parked in her family compound, people screamed as they rushed out to welcome her.

The lady's family members rejoiced in a photo. Photo source: @drjessquuueeen018

Source: TikTok

Lady returned from Europe

She said she was happy to see her family again after 18 years. One of her family members carried her kid.

People swarmed her as they took photos with her, celebrating to see the lady again after a long stay abroad. @drjessquuueeen018 shared her video.

Watch her video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

user2312214684176 said:

"My is 27yrs and I'm still praying to God to keep them for me amen."

user5676431406181 said:

"I believe when she was leaving....she never thought, she will stay this long.....Europe is nt easy I swear."

E.DCOLLECTION said:

"This will be me one day by God's grace Amen."

A.B Entertainment said:

"Congratulations, abroad no easy sha, 18 years is a very long time."

Alexx ruddy said:

"E pain me say my mum die the same yrs way German give me document, since 6 years now e nor de move me to go Nigeria, if to say mum still de I for don go."

BIG GOD said:

"Congratulations, and welcome home."

Nora said:

"Omoh e reach to celebrate oh, 18 years no be moimoi. congratulations."

giftgold said:

"Congratulations, come back home."

Idahosa Eghe said:

"Welcome back home sweetheart."

silviacorner1 said:

"I know this feeling. congratulations."

imade osariemen said:

"Big congratulations to you my sister I tap from your blessing."

____BIG NAME said:

"Congratulations dear na who nor go no go fit no."

blessingjohn206 said:

"Big congratulations i tap from ur blessing."

Joy pounds said:

"I can't wait to see my lovely sister like this I miss her so much."

femiibrahim278 said:

"Success is not easy to come by at all. Welcome Sister."

user6049317008522 said:

"Just 3years I don stay for abroad I di complain congratulations."

