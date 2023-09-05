A Nigerian man in his mid 50's became a security man after he had spent between 15 to 20 years abroad

The man spoke excellent English language as he narrated his life story and how he has been trying to be happy

Many Nigerians who heard his story were moved as some praised his spoken English that could rival anybody's

A Nigerian man who spent more than a decade abroad returned to the country broke after people drained his savings.

The man in a clip said he was making about N3m monthly working abroad. He had lived in countries like the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Lebanon.

Now poor and in Nigeria, he makes N50k monthly as a security guard. He spoke Queen's English while responding to questions from @a.a_clown2.

The resilient security guard said he always tried to stay positive despite everything he had been through.

After @a.a_clown2 gave him N10k, the man became emotional and expressed his deepest gratitude.

sucre said:

"This is one of my biggest fear in life !! hustle hard at young age, then before old age losing it all.. I pray against wasted effort."

King Ramsey said:

"Omo the security man English beta pas Jenny's glow own."

Djdon_dizzle said:

"Wow his spoken English is so smooth."

officialethical said:

"Remove the wasted his life, he went outside the country to hustle like some of us, he trusted people, and they messed him up, may God help him."

kdtrealng said:

"If this man gets a second chance to leave naija again, he’ll never set foot in naija ever again."

Dom said:

"Me way get BSC no fit speak smooth English like this."

