The wads of cash a Rivers e-hailing taxi driver found in his car has left internet users in shock and stirred reactions

According to an emerging report, a Port Harcourt event attendee forgot the money in the taxi man's

While many people commended the taxi driver for his honest act, others downplayed what he did

An unidentified Rivers taxi driver has caused an uproar online for returning huge wads of cash a passenger forgot in his car.

Portharcourt Specials, who made the report, shared a video showing how two men opened a black bag and took out many bundles of naira notes.

Image of a taxi driver for illustration purpose and not related to the story.

Source: Getty Images

According to the Facebook media outlet, an event attendee in Port Harcourt forgot the money. The driver reportedly returned the huge sum.

The driver's honest act earned him the admiration of many internet users, but some weren't impressed.

To them, the driver had no choice since his details were on the e-hailing service app.

Mixed reactions trail the man's honest act

Roy Owhorndah said:

"With the way this country be now person go come forget this money waiting the person they think abeg? Fake update."

Wilson Chukwuyem said:

"Reason you should always use cab from app, if not this man for no ever return the money."

Fâbîân Zâddy Ûdô said:

"He was scared that they will report him to bolt so he returned.

"Pretender."

Etonex Obo said:

"Good one.

"I will definitely do same as well.

"Being bad or good is an individual choice."

Goddywise D Comedian said:

"Some people are just funny by saying he returned it because he can be trace...

"See even if you take him to police and he denied that, he didn't see anything of such... nothing u go do oh...

"What if na bad passenger see am nkor??"

Young Chinda said:

"This is commendable! It's not everytime we hear and reports negative things about Rivers state."

Obi Williams said:

"He is aware his details are on the app.

"So he became a good Samaritan."

