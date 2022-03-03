An honest Ghanaian taxi driver, Samuel Gyamfi, has returned a cash amount of GHc4,000 (N231,727.01) and confidential documents to a passenger

The Director of Legal Services at the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, Kwame Waja, left the money and documents in his vehicle

Gyamfi defied ill advice from a colleague to keep the forgotten items and returned them to the rightful owner

A kind-hearted Ghanaian taxi driver, Samuel Gyamfi, has returned a sum of GHc4,000 (N231,727.01) and confidential documents to a passenger after the person left them in his vehicle.

GBC News reports that the Director of Legal Services at the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, GBC, Kwame Waja, left the items in Gyamfi's vehicle.

Gyamfi, who balances his work with his studies at a training college, drove back to Kasoa from Achimota overhead in Accra to hand over the money and documents to Waja.

His friend condemned his honest act. Photo credit: GBC News/coverghana.com.gh

Source: UGC

I love truthfulness

The sweet-spirited taxi driver told GBC News that a colleague condemned his decision to return the items.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Gyamfi said he had to defy his colleague as he returned the GHc4,000 and documents because he wanted to remain truthful.

Nigerian taxi driver returned dollars

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian driver, Emmanuel Christoper, was praised online for his utmost honesty in returning valuables a passenger left in his car in Abuja.

A woman known as Lara Wise who narrated his act of kindness on Facebook revealed that the man is a choir member in her church and he is a very committed person.

According to her, after Emmanuel dropped a female passenger in the federal capital, he soon realised she left behind a fat wallet in the back seat.

Not sure who really owns it, the man opened the purse to discover wads of dollar bills and other foreign currencies.

He was able to count over $3000 (N1,247,520) and some other currencies in different denominations. Apart from the money, there were three ATM cards. The taxi driver also found three international passports.

Speaking to Lara about the encounter and the temptation to take the money, he said:

"My mind spoke to me and I spoke back to my mind."

Source: Legit.ng