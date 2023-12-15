A Nigerian man has shared some insights into his background, showing how he started hustling

The man shared an old photo taken in 2016, which showed him wearing old clothes that looked like rags

But his story has changed as he now has a new look, and people who knew him before may find it hard to recognise him

A young man shared a video on TikTok to show people his humble beginning in 2016.

The man, David Lord, showed when he was wearing clothes that looked like rags seven years ago.

The man attributed his transformation to God. Photo credit: TikTok/@davidlord09_king1.

Source: TikTok

But his life has changed because he is now shining, indicating that he has hustled hard and made some money.

In the old photo, he appeared to be selling fairly used clothes, popularly called Okrika, in the open market.

His new photos show a much-transformed man. Many netizens related to his story, saying the future is always brighter.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to man's transformation video

@prettyg said

"If you don’t know the story behind, don’t envy the glory."

@kojoklasstess said:

"Bros, I want to ask ooo, was there a lady in your life by then? or I should mind my business."

@nellycia commented:

"This is exactly how I'm hustling. I pray what he did for you he will do it for me. Congratulations dear."

@NyatiImhenyu04 asked:

"What's the secret for the turnaround man."

@ladyq237 said:

"They won’t understand how far you have come through."

U@SERNOTFOUND said:

"No be by hard work he reach where he Dey today oooo na by brain. Some people might not understand me sha."

@Thad Deus commented:

"Thank God for growth."

@Mr Big Name said:

"Your massage gives me another hope brother."

@LD Jesusbestie said:

"Nothing comes easy. May God keep lifting you dear."

Man shows transformation in his daughter's life

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a man shared a video of himself and his daughter.

The father shared two photos, one taken in 2013 and the other taken in 2023, to show how their lives have changed.

The huge physical transformation in the appearance of the father and daughter stunned many netizens.

Source: Legit.ng