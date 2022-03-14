A young Nigerian man, Emmanuel Christopher, returned over $3000 (N1,247,520) a lady forgot in his car after he served her as a taxi driver

Despite the strong temptation to take the dollars and other foreign currencies, Emmanuel did the right thing and returned everything

Nigerians who read about his story were angry that the passenger never rewarded the taxi driver with anything

A young Nigerian driver, Emmanuel Christoper, has been praised online for his utmost honesty in returning valuables a passenger left in his car in Abuja.

A woman known as Lara Wise who narrated his act of kindness on Facebook revealed that the man is a choir member in her church and he is a very committed person.

A man was praised online for returning the money he saw in his taxi. Photo source: Lara Wise

Dollars, passports, other valuables

According to her, after Emmanuel dropped a female passenger in the federal capital, he soon realised she left behind a fat wallet in the back seat.

Not sure who really owns it, the man opened the purse to discover wads of dollar bills and other foreign currencies.

He was able to count over $3000 (N1,247,520) and some other currencies in different denominations. Apart from the money, there were three ATM cards. The taxi driver also found three international passports.

The temptation was strong

Speaking to Lara about the encounter and the temptation to take the money, he said:

"My mind spoke to me and I spoke back to my mind."

When Emmanuel returned the money and valuables, the lady was in shock and kept shedding hot tears. She never rewarded the driver with a dime. Despite that, he stated that he feels so much at peace with what he had done.

Read the full post below:

Below are some of the reactions to the post:

Larry Dee said:

"This guy needs to be compensated Lara. Could you put up his account details please."

Emmanuel's wife, Favour Oluebube Christopher, reacted:

"Honey we rather die in hunger than to eat what does not belong to us. Big congratulations dear Jesus and the host of heavens are proud of you. I love you dearest you are the best."

Bishop Irabor Wisdom said:

"What an ungrateful Lady! Not even a thank you gift. Too bad of her. It is well. As for Emman, Don't worry, You may not reap where we sow, but you must reap what we sow."

Àlàbá Olúwasanmílęsanre Olásúnkànmí said:

"May God bless him for his honesty. He will never lack. God of daily bread will meet his need daily."

Nigerian man who returned money in Dubai

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man, Abraham Airaodion, was honoured for his honesty after he returned 100,000 AED (N11,166,682.37) that a passenger forgot in his taxi.

Though it was not revealed when the incident happened, @instablog9ja reported that the man was honoured by the Sharjah Taxi Cooperator he works for on Monday, December 13, 2021.

Photos shared online showed the moment Abraham got his certificate. Another snap captured the certificate he was given with his name printed on it.

