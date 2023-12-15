As the year 2023 rounds up, a young boy has come online to showcase some of the things he has achieved

The young man said he is closing the year with N900k in his bank account, and he is also an owner of an iPhone 14 Pro Max

Many social media users are reacting to the video, with some of them praising the young boy in the comment section

A young boy stormed social media to tell people the money in his bank account as the year gradually winds down.

According to the young man, he has money amounting to N900k in his bank account.

The boy said he also owns an iPhone 14 Pro Max. Photo credit: Instagram/@gossipmillnaija and Getty Images/Bloomberg.

Source: UGC

Also, he has an iPhone 14 Pro Max, an achievement he is very proud to flaunt on social media for people to see.

He posted a screenshot of his bank account as proof of the money he says he has.

Some people congratulated him on his achievement, but others scolded him, calling him a small boy.

The video is captioned:

"I now have an IPhone 14 Pro Max and N900k in my bank account, what about you?”

The clip, which has gone viral, was shared by @gossipmillnaija.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as boy flaunts his bank account and iPhone

@ask4_vanesa1 said:

"All this small children be doing yahoo."

@official_vee_1 said:

"I go buy both you your phone and that money weh de your acct.. pikin."

@samvail__ said:

"Him try… most people on this comment section no get shishi for account! If you have such amount in this Tinubu regime you try!"

@an_na_bella11 reacted:

"I have GOD. Nobody fit pressure me I get Almighty GOD."

@ada_obi30 said:

"Iphone is not an investment. Do you know what it means to have a house that you built by yourself. That is an investment."

@amara_shuga said:

"I know rich people that are unhappy and I have also seen poor people that are extremely happy."

Source: Legit.ng