A doting father has shared an intriguing video revealing his recent discussion with his five-year-old daughter.

The clip showed him sitting with his daughter, addressing an incident where she called him a bad parent.

With genuine concern, the man identified as @winningwiththewilsons asked her why she used those words and explained how much they hurt him.

The father's calm demeanour sets the stage for a meaningful conversation. The little girl, visibly remorseful, responded to her father's question.

She admitted that she didn't mean to call him a bad parent and explained that her outburst was a result of feeling overly annoyed.

She acknowledged that she needed to change her attitude and recognised her father's efforts as a good parent, citing his daily act of making her porridge as evidence.

She said;

“I don’t think you are a bad parent, I didn’t mean to say though. It’s just because I got too annoyed and I called you a bad parent by accident. You are a good parent because you make my porridge every morning. Basically, when I get annoyed I kind of say bad words. I need to change my attitude.”

Netizens applaud man’s positive parenting

The video shared has garnered widespread attention and praise from netizens.

Many commended the father's parenting style, highlighting the importance of open communication and emotional growth in children.

The online community appreciated the father's patience and understanding as well as his ability to create a safe space for his daughter to express her emotions and learn from her experiences.

@Pinky Bu Sonko reacted:

“My African parents need to see this.”

@haven said:

“Nigeria parents can never.”

@Siobhan commented:

“She's so cute. I love how she can explain her feelings that well, I'm 29 & I can't.”

@Heather said:

“It makes me emotional to see a little girl have such a caring father figure that allows her to express her feelings.”

@Don Phill reacted:

“Parenting skills 10/10. You listen and let her articulate herself very well.”

@Emily x commented:

“This conversation is so wholesome. He didn't speak to her like a baby so in turn she didn't respond like one. They both amazing.”

@Gera commented:

“That she can explain herself so well means she feels super safe with you as a parent. A bigger compliment you can't get. Good job.”

@Safia&Co said:

“Aww I wish I had a dad.”

@jaybrick1 commented:

“The kind of conversations I would love to have with kids @Ayi.”

Watch the video below:

