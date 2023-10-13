A TikTok video of a baby girl and her dad with matching receding hairlines has gone viral

The adorable daughter, who was only a few months old, was sitting peacefully on her father’s lap

The camera captured their striking resemblance and their identical hairlines, which made the viewers smile

Receding hairline of family trends. Photo credit: TikTok/@teji_eboig

Source: TikTok

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

RTRo0015 reacted:

"Being mean is our Tiny Strokes Artistry love language."

Emmanuel.x said:

"This is exactly how my dad did me dirty Can you relate?"

Whytetheblogger:

"Even the eyes and the lips. Yummy yummy moi."

Eatnetwork:

"They're twins for real."

TosinDjs:

"Na so me sef carry my papa hairline been fighting for my come edges since birth."

User7948671807213:

"This is exactly my case oh,of all things, na him hair him give my daughter."

User73847474837473:

"In Nigeria we call Y'all be needing any them lowkey."

Davidimoudu:

"No DNA test needed."

Nyaboke:

"New fear unlocked."

Lucy x:

"My fiance saved this video for me, cuz this is also my pain!!! na bad character i If this happens, just accept."

Truelander1Ms nimco:

"I swear my daughter is the same Sl cry every time l look at the mirror."

Source: Legit.ng