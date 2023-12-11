A bolt driver got heartbroken after his wife listened to the advice of her girlfriends to ditch him

Shortly after they split, the bolt driver’s ex found out that he got entangled with the same girlfriends who advised her to leave

The tweet has sparked a discussion among netizens on X about trust and loyalty in girl-to-girl relationships

A bolt driver recently shared his method of paying back his ex-wife who followed the sad advice of her female friends.

His wife's friends had advised her to leave him, claiming that he wasn't doing well enough to spoil her with lavish gifts.

FG Trade,DjelicS/ Getty Images. Depicted persons have no relationship with the story. Photos for illustration only.

Source: Getty Images

A friend of the bolt driver @PenTitan who shared the story on X said the bolt driver expressed his surprise and disappointment at the influence these friends had on his wife's decision to end their marriage.

Bolt driver deals with wife who dumped him

However, a month after the wife left, the bolt driver's neighbour contacted her to make an unexpected revelation.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The neighbour informed her that her husband had been bringing her friends, the ones who advised her to leave, home on weekends.

He wrote;

“Bolt driver was telling me how his wife's girlfriends advised her to leave him because he wasn't doing enough. A month after she left, his neighbour called to tell her that her husband had been bringing her girlfriends home weekend after weekend. I tipped him after the ride.”

Netizens discuss trust and loyalty in friendships between girls

The Twitter post quickly gained attention, with netizens expressing their views on the situation.

Many users commented on the irony of the wife's friends advising her to leave, only for them to start entangling with him.

@king_manuel00 said:

“Women really don't like each other. And honestly, it's really worrying.”

@savage_mouth said:

“Now them never show you say you be mumu. You're a mumu woman. it's gone.”

@savage_mouth reacted:

“Women listening to their fellow, women should know better.”

@ChigozieOgbodo2 said:

“Women empowering women.”

@tem_thierry said:

“That top marriage advice that. Don't share your marriage issues with 3rd parties or listen to external counsel over your marriage, they were explicitly talking to the female gender. Most ladies are easily influenced. What's more disappointing is they can't filter the info.”

@realgozie50 reacted:

“Girls will convince their fellow gender to throw away the diamond they have, lie to them that it's a stone, when they throw it away it's the same person that asked you throw it away will go behind you to pick it up. That's what actually played between the man and his wife.”

See the post below:

Man finds out wife cheated after DNA test

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a shocking story of infidelity and deception has gone viral on Twitter, where a user named @iamAbode shared the story of a man who found out that his three children are not biologically his. According to his tweet, the man has been married for 14 years and has three boys with his wife, who is also a preacher in their church.

However, he revealed that he had a car accident five years before he met his wife, which left him with a condition that made him infertile. He did not tell his wife about his condition because he was hopeful that God would heal him.

He also said he became a pastor after the accident. The man was surprised when his wife got pregnant six years into their marriage and had their first child. He secretly did a DNA test and found out he was not the father. He repeated the test for the other two children and got the same result.

Source: Legit.ng