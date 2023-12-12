A TikTok user has shared a video of her father humiliating her in front of their church congregation

In a shocking incident captured on TikTok, a young lady shared a video of her father publicly embarrassing her in front of their church community.

The video showed some women pouring water from a jerry can onto her face, effectively washing away her makeup.

Father's embarrassing act to daughter in church sparks uproar

The act was witnessed by the congregation, leaving the young woman feeling humiliated and disgraced.

She wrote via her official account @fran_chiseblinks,

“POV; your Dad cleaned your makeup with water in front of the church and disgraced you.”

Netizens condemn father for washing away daughter’s makeup

The video quickly went viral, sparking outrage among netizens who condemned the father's actions as unnecessary and uncalled for.

Commenters expressed their sympathy towards the young woman, emphasising that public humiliation is not an appropriate way to address personal matters.

The incident has ignited a larger conversation about respect, boundaries, and the impact of such actions on an individual's self-esteem.

@yemmybiola7 reacted:

“My dad said no trousers, no relaxing of hair, no makeup,l started wearing trousers and relaxing my hair when I got to know my dad had a gf who does those things.”

@Favebigbaby said:

"We did everything for you yet you don't talk to US."

@Bodisere Gidigidi reacted:

“Its giving father amadi from purple hibiscus.”

@Adwoa Afriyie reacted:

“My own father paid for my makeup training.”

@user7949484065924 reacted:

“First of all what did you do to him he sounds hurt and angry.”

@FavourJustin reacted:

“If you check now it's because another dad had an issue with it that he suddenly decided to react this way.”

@Gracey54 commented:

“I swear I'll go home.”

@Lekki makeupartist said:

“My parents don't put a good on my ear for earrings, no trousers and no artificial hair omg my second year in university I change am for them but still.”

