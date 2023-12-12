A Nigerian lady who revealed her positive pregnancy test to her family in a TikTok video has captured the hearts on TikTok

The video shows the woman’s family reacting with joy and excitement as they discovered that she was expecting a baby

Her parents smiled warmly while her grandmother raised her hands and thanked God for the blessing

A TikTok user has shared a touching video of how she surprised her family with her pregnancy test results.

The video depicted the woman’s family members opening a paper that contained the positive pregnancy test.

The family was so happy. Photo credit: @ademiis_baby/TikTok

The woman’s parents and grandmother were overjoyed to learn that she was expecting a baby, and their reactions were priceless.

The video has received thousands of comments from TikTok users who were moved by the family’s happiness. Many congratulated the woman and wished her a healthy pregnancy.

Boss Lady reacted:

“See me smiling like mumu& congratulations darling it shall be permanent.”

Oluwalonse said:

“Yes granny it doesn't exist. I love granny's reaction. As joyous as a kid.”

Justina 12 wrote:

Congratulations I tap for ur blessing amen.”

Rukayapeace:

“Awwwm congratulationsI received your blessings.”

Yettyplus:

“Congratulations..You will deliver successfully in Jesus name amen I am next to testify.”

User9523858781318:

“Congratulations I tap from ur blessings.”

Maureen:

“Grandma be our confirm NSPPD family.”

User8396490922876:

“Congratulations to you how I wish dis is me and family,l pray mine soon with the right man.”

Olaowluwa_Kitan:

“Is grandma for me congratulations.”

Millicent bekee:

“What God can not do does not exist 3 congrats dear.”

Oluwawemimon:

“Congratulations, I received mine also inshallah.”

O'yanmife:

“It's grandma's reaction for me,truly what God cannot do does not exist, congrats dear.”

Beautyeze161:

“Congratulations my dear it shall be permanent.”

