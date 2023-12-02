A lady has shared her father's funny reply after she pranked him about running a pregnancy test at the hospital

In the video shared via her official TikTok account, her father warned her sternly not to think about such a thing

The viral video attracted lots of comments from netizens who agreed that her father was indeed a gentleman

A beautiful young woman recently pranked her African father about undergoing a pregnancy test.

In the video shared via her TikTok account @suzzy_isaac, she was sighted in a car with her father when she mentioned that she was feeling sick and needed to visit the hospital.

Nigerian lady shares dad's reaction to pregnancy test Photo credit: @suzzy_isaac/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady pranks dad with pregnancy test

She lied to her dad that she needed to run a pregnancy test to confirm if she was pregnant.

Her dad in his stern response, warned her to 'stop thinking about such a thing' and start thinking about her future instead.

"What's wrong with you?Don't think about such thing. Think about your future", her dad responded.

Reactions trail video of lady pranking dad

Social media users stormed the comments section to share their thoughts about the video.

@Am_famous replied:

"Papa papa a grand child is part of the future na."

@oge_exx said:

"He don tell you his mind oooo."

@Estherlauder wrote:

"No be today daddy start to de tell u this thing. But u no go hear."

@Special commented:

"I swr u get mind my papa for don give me one or two."

@Love_4_wizzy said:

"Your future is in the pregnancy test oo tell him."

@Classic bad replied:

"Thank God say no b my papa, u no for c hand post ds video."

@Michelle reacted:

"Daddy Dey think say en daughter na Mary."

@Chuwkuebukaattah said:

"Think about your future, so getting pregnant isn’t part of the future."

@Nazzy commented:

"A very gentle man."

@BarryTech replied:

"The man don tire for you I swear."

@oyc said:

"Don’t think about such thing."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng