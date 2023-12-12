A young woman's video detailing her unexpected pregnancy story has gained widespread attention

According to the funny woman on TikTok, she got pregnant after a brief visit to her boyfriend's house

Netizens have flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages and hilarious reactions to her post

A young lady has shared her epic story of becoming pregnant after a mere 10-minute visit to her boyfriend's house.

The video shared via her official account @officialdehbi1 revealed her journey, starting from before the visit, to the moment she flaunted her baby bump, and finally, the arrival of her baby.

Lady who stopped over at boyfriend's house shares aftermath Photo credit: @officialdehbi1/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Video of lady flaunting baby bump captures attention

The TikTok video quickly gained traction, capturing the attention of viewers worldwide.

Netizens were astounded by the young woman's unexpected pregnancy and flooded the comments section with messages of congratulations and well wishes.

Reactions as lady gives birth following 10 minutes visit to boyfriend's house

Netizens from all corners of the internet extended their heartfelt congratulations to the young mother.

The comments section of the TikTok video was filled with messages of support, encouragement, and excitement for her.

@user3805511924706 reacted:

“At least you have something to take home, ah nw u can't just come and go like that nw my dear.”

@MAKANAKI OF TIKTOK said:

“This one pass 10 mins, my beautiful niece.”

@Kindy Samuel reacted:

“Congratulations.”

@nwamakaebby said:

“Congratulations.”

@mhizadorable6 reacted:

“Ur mouth can't fit to talk wat ur eyes ND body saw dere.”

@Laula007 reacted:

“10 min enjoyment lolz.”

See the post below:

Woman gives birth for the first time at 53

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman from New York has achieved the rare feat of becoming a mother for the first time at the age of 53, after undergoing 25 years of in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) treatments. Linda Smith, a retired teacher, had always dreamed of having a child with her husband, Robert, but they faced many challenges and disappointments.

They tried various fertility treatments, including IVF, but none worked. They also suffered four miscarriages and two ectopic pregnancies, New York Post reported. Smith said she never gave up hope and kept trying IVF with her eggs, even though the success rates were very low for her age.

According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the live birth rate per IVF cycle using the patient’s eggs is only 1.3% for women 44 and older. Smith said she spent over $100,000 on IVF treatments over the years.

Source: Legit.ng